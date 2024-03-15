2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:25, March 15, 2024

A visitor walks past the display wall of Philips's coffee machine products during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view an air conditioner at LG's booth during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit Philips's booth during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows Huawei's display area of smart home during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor looks at the screen of a TV at TCL's booth during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors try smartphones at Huawei's booth during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors discuss about a Philips's air purifier for pet hair during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit Hisense's booth during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors discuss about Laifen's electric toothbrushes during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A lawn mowing robot from Ecovacs demonstrates during the 2024 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE2024) in east China's Shanghai, March 14, 2024. With the theme of "Smartize the Future", the AWE2024 kicked off here on Thursday. The world's leading brands in the field of home appliances and consumer electronics gathered at the expo to showcase their latest innovations. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)