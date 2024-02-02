China boosts industry that recycles old home appliances, furniture

Xinhua) 10:45, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government is looking to grow the national recycling industry that targets disused or old home appliances and furniture, in a move that is expected to boost the consumption of new, green products and promote the sound development of the recycling sector.

According to a circular issued by nine government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce, the country is working to achieve a 15 percent increase in the volume of recycled disused or old home appliances and furniture by 2025, compared to the 2023 level. It is also aiming to increase the standardization of its recycling sector.

The circular said that efforts will be made in four main areas: improving the country's recycling network, nurturing big recycling businesses, innovating recycling models, and standardizing recycling practices.

It said that by 2025, a group of cities will be recognized nationally for their efforts to build exemplary systems for the recycling of disused or old home appliances and furniture. Additionally, good practices will be promoted nationwide, a group of leading enterprises will be established, and optimized regulations and standards for the recycling industry will be formulated.

Government data shows that in 2023, there were more than 3 billion home appliances in use in the country, with households across the nation owning large quantities of air conditioners, refrigerators and TVs.

At a regular press conference on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said that Chinese households provide a huge market for and drive the growth of new home appliance consumption. "The strengthening of the recycling industry is of great significance to the country's consumption upgrade."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)