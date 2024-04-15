Domestically-made vehicles shine at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo
(People's Daily Online) 15:41, April 15, 2024
|Photo shows a new energy sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the ongoing 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)
The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) commenced on April 13 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The expo showcases a diverse range of domestically-made vehicles, creating a captivating spectacle that entices onlookers to partake in the experience.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese industry body calls for fairness, transparency in EU electric vehicle probe
- In pics: 2024 Chicago Auto Show
- China's auto parts import value down 12.4 pct in 2023
- China's auto exports rank 1st globally
- Guideline unveiled to make public use of autonomous driving vehicles safer
- Chinese automakers revving up presence in overseas markets
- Country on track to become largest auto exporter in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.