Domestically-made vehicles shine at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 15:41, April 15, 2024

Photo shows a new energy sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the ongoing 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) commenced on April 13 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The expo showcases a diverse range of domestically-made vehicles, creating a captivating spectacle that entices onlookers to partake in the experience.

