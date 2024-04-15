Languages

Monday, April 15, 2024

Domestically-made vehicles shine at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo

(People's Daily Online) 15:41, April 15, 2024
Domestically-made vehicles shine at 4th China International Consumer Products Expo
Photo shows a new energy sport utility vehicle (SUV) on display at the ongoing 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) commenced on April 13 in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The expo showcases a diverse range of domestically-made vehicles, creating a captivating spectacle that entices onlookers to partake in the experience.


