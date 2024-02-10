In pics: 2024 Chicago Auto Show

Xinhua) 15:46, February 10, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the Chevrolet Corvette lineup at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show featuring 20-plus manufacturers from all over the world will last from Feb. 10 to 19. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the dashboard of a Tesla Cybertruck at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show featuring 20-plus manufacturers from all over the world will last from Feb. 10 to 19. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows a Tesla Cybertruck at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show featuring 20-plus manufacturers from all over the world will last from Feb. 10 to 19. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the Ford lineup at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show featuring 20-plus manufacturers from all over the world will last from Feb. 10 to 19. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows a media member walking past an all electric Acura ZDX Turbo Type S at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States. The 2024 Chicago Auto Show featuring 20-plus manufacturers from all over the world will last from Feb. 10 to 19. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

