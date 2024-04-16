Train passengers left in awe of breathtaking golden rapeseed flower fields

People's Daily Online) 10:34, April 16, 2024

Vast expanses of rapeseed fields have turned into enchanting seas of gold in many regions across China, especially central China's Hunan Province and south China's Guangdong Province, creating breathtaking scenes that bring immense pleasure to passengers traveling by train.

A high-speed train crosses a bridge surrounded by lush mountains and beautiful rapeseed fields. (Photo/Yu Lan)

Vast fields of brilliant rapeseed flowers stretch as far as the eye can see, creating a dazzling golden patchwork set against emerald green rice paddies, quaint villages with white walls and red-tiled roofs, lucid waters and lush mountains.

Passengers are encouraged to look out of the window to take in these ephemeral floral vistas instead of just playing with their mobile phones while aboard high-speed trains. The scenes provide fleeting but unforgettable glimpses of nature's springtime splendor as they speed through idyllic countryside landscapes.

Some highly recommended routes for these fascinating sightseeing experiences include the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway linking China's capital city Beijing and Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province; the Huaihua-Hengyang railway connecting the cities of Huaihua and Hengyang in central China's Hunan Province; the Hengyang-Liuzhou railway between Hengyang city and Liuzhou city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway that joins east China's Shanghai with Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province; as well as the Ganzhou-Shenzhen high-speed railway bridging Ganzhou city of east China's Jiangxi Province and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

Photo shows a spectacular aerial view of a high-speed train passing over rapeseed fields. (Photo/Li Xiaoping)

A high-speed train passes through a stunning picture of rapeseed fields, lush mountains, and villages. (Photo/Liang Yabai)

A high-speed train passes rapeseed fields in Hengshan county, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Xie Jianqiang)

Photo shows a high-speed train running across a bridge in Zhuzhou city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Liang Guozhu)

A high-speed train goes across a bridge over an enchanting rapeseed field in Longhui county, Shaoyang city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Zhou Xin)

A high-speed train passes over a sea of golden rapeseed flowers in Qiyang city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Li Yongxin)

Photo shows a breathtaking aerial view of a high-speed train running over rapeseed fields in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Liang Yabai)

Photo shows a high-speed train passing over rapeseed fields along the Shanghai-Kunming high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Liang Yabai)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)