AI-designed jewelry at 4th CICPE brings novel experience to visitors

People's Daily Online) 10:01, April 17, 2024

Photo shows a piece of AI-designed jewelry in the shape of a butterfly at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Xiaoye)

Chinese art jewelry brand GAONAS has brought a dazzling array of jewelry to the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The brand utilizes AI technology to design lifelike butterfly jewelry, offering a new design concept. The combination of jewelry and AI gives a novel experience to visitors, while showcasing the infinite possibilities of AI technology in jewelry design.

Other jewelry ornaments of the brand, including a crown, were also showcased. Valued at 880,000 yuan ($121,565), the crown is made of 998 grams of pure gold and features the phoenix, an auspicious element in Chinese culture. The crown is the product of intricate and exquisite craftsmanship, which leaves many viewers in awe.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)