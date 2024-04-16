Let's explore the Domestic Brands Zone at CICPE!
By Gu Yutong, Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 16:43, April 16, 2024
The 4th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) commenced on April 13 in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province. The Domestic Brands Zone, comprising three exhibition halls, is showcasing trendy products from various regions, renowned brands, and examples of intelligent manufacturing. The zone emphasizes the vibrant energy that high-quality domestic consumer brands bring to Chinese manufacturing. Let’s explore the Domestic Brands Zone at CICPE!
