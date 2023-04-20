China International Consumer Products Expo further shares Chinese opportunities with world

Photo shows the crowded Italy pavilion at the third China International Consumer Products Expo, April 14, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Shi Zhonghua)

The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) was held in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan province between April 10 and 15.

The expo had an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters this year, up 20 percent from the previous edition. More than 3,300 brands from 65 countries and regions were displayed at the event, and over 1,000 products under 300 global brands made their debut.

These figures indicate the CICPE's influence, as well as the huge attractiveness of the Chinese market.

China has always been committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursued a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up. It strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development.

The CICPE offered a broad platform for global enterprises to showcase themselves. It is an important channel for them to better connect with the Chinese market and share development opportunities.

China boasts a huge and multi-tier compound consumption market featuring rapid growth. Last year, China imported consumer goods worth 1.93 trillion yuan ($280 billion), up over 100 percent from 2012, and the import via cross-border e-commerce grew 4.9 percent year on year to 560 billion yuan.

Swiss watches are exhibited at the third China International Consumer Products Expo, April 14, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Junqi)

China has hosted a number of grand trade fairs over the recent years, including the China International Import Expo, the China International Fair for Trade in Services, the China Import and Export Fair and the CICPE, creating massive opportunities for global enterprises to enter the Chinese market and share China's development achievements. These events have made the Chinese market a shared market for all global players. It is believed that a more open China will inject even stronger impetus into the recovery of the global economy.

China cannot develop in isolation from the world, and the world also needs China for its development.

China's economy accounts for over 18 percent of the world's total, and its contribution to global economic growth averaged 38.6 percent during the 2013-2021 period. It is the world's largest trading country in goods and services, and boasts the world's largest and most complete industrial system as well as strong industrial supporting capacity. This is what makes China confident in its high-quality economic development, and an important reason for the international community to be optimistic about the country's economic prospects.

China will unswervingly open up to the outside world, no matter how the international situation may change. China will only open itself wider to the world. It will provide a better environment and better services to all. For global enterprises that are committed to developing in China, investing in China means a better future.

Cars manufactured by Lamborghini are exhibited at the third China International Consumer Products Expo, April 14, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Junqi)

Profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly in the world. A new round of technological revolution and industrial reform is reshaping the global economic structure. Meanwhile, the world economic recovery remains sluggish and regional conflicts and disturbances are frequent.

Responsibility, cooperation, solidarity, openness and inclusiveness are particularly important in adversity. A successful CICPE proved that openness and cooperation are still the trend of history and win-win cooperation is still what people aspire to. Only through mutual assistance and win-win cooperation and jointly building an open world economy can countries achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth of the world economy.

The bird view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the third CICPE, looks like a sea gull spreading its wings to welcome guests from all over the world.

China's economic development in the past was achieved through opening up to the outside world; if it is to achieve high-quality economic development in the future, it must open up even wider.

On a new journey, China will strengthen open cooperation, build a closer economic tie with the rest of the world, keep improving trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, steadily expand institutional opening up, and foster a market-oriented and world-class business environment governed by a sound legal framework. It will surely bring more opportunities to other countries and inject more positive energy into global economic development.

