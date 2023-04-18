China's consumer goods expo injects impetus into global economic recovery

By Zhao Dantong and Shi Xue (People's Daily App) 15:07, April 18, 2023

Over 3,300 brands from 65 countries and regions participated in the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province.

Spanning 120,000 square meters, the six-day event has already attracted more than 320,000 visitors including more than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors, making it the largest consumer products exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

As one of the four major national-level exhibitions, CICPE offers a platform for global companies to compete in the Chinese market, as well as for Chinese enterprises going global.

Many exhibitors expressed their confidence in the role of CICPE in injecting impetus into the global economic recovery.

(Compiled by Chen Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)