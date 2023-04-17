Highlights of fashion week at China Int'l Consumer Products Expo

Xinhua) 10:56, April 17, 2023

A model presents a creation during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 15, 2023. The fashion week, scheduled from April 10 to 15, concluded on Saturday in Haikou. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A model presents a creation during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 12, 2023.

A model presents a creation during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 15, 2023.

Models present creations during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 11, 2023.

Models present creations during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 15, 2023.

Models present creations during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 15, 2023.

A model presents a creation during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 13, 2023.

Models present creations during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023.

A fashion designer acknowledges the audience with models presenting her creations during the fashion week at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 15, 2023. The fashion week, scheduled from April 10 to 15, concluded on Saturday in Haikou. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

