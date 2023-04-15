3rd China International Consumer Products Expo opens to public

Xinhua) 12:04, April 15, 2023

Visitors walk into the exhibition hall of the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors pose for a group photo at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This aerial photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows people visiting the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

People select alpaca dolls at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Visitors take photos of a diamond exhibit at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors taste Spanish ham at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Visitors experience massage sofas during the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A child visits the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Visitors experience smart riding at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors select milk powder at the booth of Hoeslandt at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors learn about Brazilian coffee at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member introduces exhibition products to visitors at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors take a look at the booth of Bentley at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors watch exhibits at the booth of Italy at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

People visit the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors take a selfie at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take a selfie at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This aerial photo taken on April 14, 2023 shows people queuing up to visit the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member introduces exhibited products for a visitor at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors sit in and learn about an exhibited car at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors learn about exhibited products at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, on April 14, 2023. The expo opened to the public on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)