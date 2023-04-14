Expo helps high-quality agricultural products enter global market

People's Daily Online) 15:38, April 14, 2023

Photo shows agricultural products on display in the domestic exhibition area at the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Haiyan)

Many agricultural-product processing companies from across China have put their products on display in the rural revitalization exhibition area at the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The exhibition area showcases the achievements these places have made in pushing forward rural revitalization and helps quality agricultural products enter the global market. The third CICPE opened on April 10 with the theme, "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life."

