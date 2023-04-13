3rd China Int'l Consumer Products Expo attracts enterprises of RCEP member countries

A staff member serves coffee from Indonesia to visitors at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

The third China International Consumer Products Expo held in the southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from enterprises of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand. The enterprises come from important consumer sectors like fragrances and flavors, cosmetics, food, and health products.

By attending the expo, enterprises of RCEP member countries not only have the opportunity to enhance their brand image, but also to take advantage of the expo's spillover effects and Hainan's tax exemption policies to enter the vast Chinese consumer market.

Visitors learn about a beach bag made in Thailand at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People visit the booth of Singaporean traditional Chinese medicine maker Eu Yan Sang at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows the Thai national pavilion at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member of the Thai national pavilion introduces products from Thailand to a visitor at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows booths of South Korean enterprises at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the booth of an Australian alpaca plush toy maker at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A staff member introduces edible bird's nests from Indonesia to a visitor at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A staff member cooks steak from Australia at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows edible bird's nests produced in Malaysia at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows the Vietnamese national pavilion at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People look at quilts made from alpaca plush by New Zealand-based exhibitor Pacific Alpacas at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows skincare products from New Zealand at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows booths of milk powder makers from New Zealand at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors talk with Japanese exhibitors at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor tastes honey from Australia at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

