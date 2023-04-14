CICPE attracts German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors

Xinhua) 16:27, April 14, 2023

This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows the booth of DB Schenker from Germany at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at the intelligent cleaning robot KIRA B65 Classic by German enterprise Krcher at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2023. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows a wristwatch by German watchmaker Glashtte Original at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors take a look at wristwatches by German watchmaker Glashtte Original at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2023. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A visitor (L) tries a Porsche car at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2023. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows a German-made Hobby Recreational Vehicle (Hobby RV) at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows the booth of German enterprise Krcher at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows the booth of Heide Apotheke from Germany at the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The ongoing third CICPE held in China's southern province of Hainan has seen active participation from German enterprises with expertise in important consumer sectors including automobile, wristwatches, food and kitchenware. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

