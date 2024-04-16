Home>>
Zoom-in on CICPE: Panda-themed products captivate visitors
By Chang Sha, Gu Yutong (People's Daily Online) 16:11, April 16, 2024
The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is currently running from April 13 to 18 in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province.
Inside various exhibition pavilions, adorable panda images are woven into an array of products, winning the hearts of visitors, both young and old.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Novel products showcased at 4th CICPE in south China's Hainan
- China International Consumer Products Expo further shares Chinese opportunities with world
- Resumed offline expos inject vitality into regional economic integration
- China's consumer goods expo injects impetus into global economic recovery
- Hainan expo highlights China's commitment to opening-up, contribution to global growth
- China's consumer products expo sees record visits
- Highlights of fashion week at China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
- Full resumption of offline exhibitions signals resilient economic momentum
- Interview: German company ready to tap into Chinese market with tailored products
- Interview: China's consumer expo offers global companies great market opportunities, says Turkish business person
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.