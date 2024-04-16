Zoom-in on CICPE: Panda-themed products captivate visitors

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is currently running from April 13 to 18 in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province.

Inside various exhibition pavilions, adorable panda images are woven into an array of products, winning the hearts of visitors, both young and old.

