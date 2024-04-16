Novel products showcased at 4th CICPE in south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 08:26, April 16, 2024

A visitor poses for photos with a motorbike of Ducati at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the booth of Kweichow Moutai, China's leading liquor brand, at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member operates a drone at the booth of Chinese drone maker DJI at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lipsticks are displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A porcelain artwork is displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view diamond jewelry at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An automatic coffee machine makes coffee for visitors at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A gold coronet is displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People interact with an artificial intelligence (AI) robot at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

People visit the booth of Bloomage Biotech at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Vsitors view porcelains from Jingdezhen, a world-famous "porcelain capital" in east China's Jiangxi Province, at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A Lamborghini car is displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view watches of Tissot at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)