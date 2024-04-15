A glimpse of national pavilion of Ireland during fourth CICPE in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 11:26, April 15, 2024

An exhibitor arranges exhibits at the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

Ireland is the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue showing the country's scientific and technological innovation, education, investment, tourism and culture.

Visitors taste wine at the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Artists perform tap dance at the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows a view of the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows a view of the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors taste wine at the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows a view of the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An exhibitor (R) communicates with visitors at the national pavilion of Ireland during the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2024.(Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)