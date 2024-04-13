Preparation for 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo in full swing

Xinhua) 09:45, April 13, 2024

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a view of the exhibition area of digital and professional services at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a view of the exhibition area of fashion and life at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An exhibition area of Tesla is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

The new product release zone and domestic brands zone are pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Vehicles are seen at the exhibition area of fashion and life at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken by a panoramic camera shows the exhibition area of Ireland, the guest of honor, at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

A jewelry booth is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a view of the exhibition area of food, supplement and beverage at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

An exhibition area of Hainan Province is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An exhibition area of Huawei is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 12, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 12, 2024 shows a view of the exhibition area of fashion and life at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)