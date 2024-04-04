Cherry tomato picking festival held in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:50, April 04, 2024

Tourists pick cherry tomatoes during a picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists take part in a cherry tomato picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists taste drinks made from cherry tomatoes at a cherry tomato picking festival in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A tourist picks cherry tomatoes during a picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

