Cherry tomato picking festival held in Hainan
Tourists pick cherry tomatoes during a picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Tourists take part in a cherry tomato picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Tourists taste drinks made from cherry tomatoes at a cherry tomato picking festival in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A tourist picks cherry tomatoes during a picking activity in Tanli Village of Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 3, 2024. Dingan County held a cherry tomato picking festival on Wednesday. Various activities were carried out to promote the cherry tomato planting industry and local tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
