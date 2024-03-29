Exploring Hainan's intangible cultural heritage

14:36, March 29, 2024 By Peng Yukai, Kwizela Aristide Basebya, Meng Fansheng

Besides mesmerizing beaches and beautiful coconut trees, the true charm of south China's Hainan Province extends far beyond mere aesthetics. Follow People’s Daily Online to experience the island's rich historic, intangible cultural heritage.

