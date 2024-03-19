Demonstration zone in Hainan shows China's green practices

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2024 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center and hotel after renovation in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. The Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone was put into operation on Monday. Operation and management of the zone is carried out in a smart way to achieve near-zero carbon emission at the regional level. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BOAO, Hainan, March 18 (Xinhua) -- A demonstration zone focusing on almost zero emissions began operations on Monday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

A launching ceremony was held in Boao's Dongyu Island for the "Boao Nearly Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone," a project jointly built by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the Hainan provincial government.

By incorporating emission reduction technologies and taking various innovative practices and measures, the demonstration zone is able to achieve balance between new energy power generation and consumption.

The project aims to showcase China's green and low-carbon development concepts, technologies and practices to the world.

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 will be held from March 26 to 29 in Boao, focusing on how the international community can work together to deal with common challenges and shoulder their responsibilities.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows photovoltaic tiles in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center and hotel after renovation in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows a parking lot equipped with photovoltaic power generation facilities and charging piles for new energy vehicles in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows an organic waste treatment project in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

A chef cooks with an electric stove at a hotel kitchen in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 18, 2024 shows the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows wind energy collectors in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows the renovated press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and photovoltic tiles in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 9, 2024 shows an energy storage system in the Boao near-zero carbon demonstration zone and an agriculture-complementary photovoltaic power generation project in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

