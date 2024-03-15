China speeds up construction of Hainan Free Trade Port

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows the Yangpu international container terminal in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Over the past several years, China has made solid strides in building a high-level free trade port (FTP) in its southern island province of Hainan. Major projects in Hainan are under smooth construction.

A worker of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintains an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows the expansion project of Yangpu international container terminal in south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 6, 2024 shows the No. 2 launch pad of Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site under construction in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A worker works at the construction site of Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A worker of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintains an airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Liu Huazhao, a researcher with the Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, performs an experiment in a breeding base in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, March 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

