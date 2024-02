We Are China

Yachts ride waves in Sanya, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:52, February 29, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows yachts riding the waves in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows yachts riding the waves in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows yachts riding the waves in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 28, 2024 shows yachts riding the waves in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)