China expands Hainan visa-free entry options

Xinhua) 15:03, February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has eased its visa-free policy for entering the country's southern island province of Hainan, allowing eligible visitors to enter the province for more purposes, the relevant authority announced Friday.

Starting Friday, visitors from countries such as Russia, France, the United States, Brazil, Japan and the United Arab Emirates are allowed to enter Hainan visa-free for purposes including business, a tourist visit, visiting a relative, medical treatment, an exhibition or sports, China's National Immigration Administration said in a statement.

Such visitors can stay in Hainan Province for up to 30 days, the statement said.

The previous policy also allowed visitors from these countries to enter Hainan visa-free but only for tourism purposes, according to the administration.

The statement from the administration said the new policy aims to advance reform and opening up across the board in Hainan and to support the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

