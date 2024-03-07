Hainan sees robust offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:45, March 07, 2024

HAIKOU, March 6 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 7.41 billion yuan (about 1.043 billion U.S. dollars) during the 2024 Spring Festival travel rush, which began on Jan. 26 and ended on Tuesday.

During the period, 938,000 shoppers purchased 7.39 million duty-free products on the island, according to customs authorities in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

In 2023, Haikou Customs recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 43.76 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)