Village in Hainan explores new developing model to advance rural revitalization

Xinhua) 10:14, March 18, 2024

This photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows an eggplant in a greenhouse at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Wangtangnan village, once suffered with sandy saline-alkali farmland, has been exploring a new developing model in recent years, which combines agriculture with photovoltaic power station in an effort to advance rural revitalization.

A photovoltaic power station, covering an area of about 1,700 mu (about 113.3 hectares), has been built by Datang Hainan Energy Development Co., Ltd. on the wasteland.

Meanwhile, the village put in great efforts to reclaim the wasteland under the guidance of experts, making it possible to grow vegetables in greenhouses under photovoltaic panels, which increases the efficiency of land use as well as income for local villagers.

This photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows green bean plants in a greenhouse at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A villager works in a greenhouse at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Villagers work in a greenhouse at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Villagers work in a greenhouse at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power station at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power station and vegetable greenhouses at Wangtangnan Village of Wengtian Town in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

