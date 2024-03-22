Construction of Linglong One in Hainan goes moothly

Xinhua) 10:56, March 22, 2024

Song Danrong (R), chief designer of Linglong One, inspects with team members on an experimental platform for Linglong One, in Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 14, 2024. The construction of Linglong One in Hainan Province has gone smoothly. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Linglong One is another innovative nuclear reactor developed by China with independent intellectual property rights, after Hualong One reactor. It is also the first small modular pressurized water reactor in the world to have passed the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) general safety review.

Based at the Changjiang nuclear power plant in Hainan, construction on Linglong One started in July 2021, and it is expected to be in commercial use at the end of 2025.

After completion, it is expected to achieve an annual power generation capacity of 1 billion kWh, which would meet the needs of about 526,000 households. It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 880,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to the capacity of 7.5 million trees.

