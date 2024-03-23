Qionghai's villages in Hainan showcase rural revitalization with global appeal

Xinhua) 10:58, March 23, 2024

People visit Shamei Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2024. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows a view of Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2024. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor poses for photos in Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 16, 2024. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows a view of Shamei Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a view of Nanqiang Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows a view of Dalupo Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows a view of Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows a view of Mocun Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Qionghai has built an exquisite array of rural clusters driven by Boao Forum for Asia and Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Nanqiang, Shamei, Mocun, Liuke and Dalupo villages have gradually become model villages of both local and international charm. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

