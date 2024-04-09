4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo under preparation in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:28, April 09, 2024

Workers perform tasks at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will take place in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, from April 13 to 18.

The expo will be held across various venues, with the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center serving as the main venue. The fourth CICPE will also feature themed exhibitions on galleons and yachts, health consumption etc. Over 3,000 brands from 59 countries and regions will partake in the fourth CICPE.

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows workers performing tasks at Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A drone photo taken on April 8, 2024 shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

