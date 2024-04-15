China launches global consumption event series at heavyweight expo

April 15, 2024

A piece of jewelry designed with artificial intelligence is displayed at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2024. China launched a series of global consumption events on Saturday at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers, according to the organizer. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China launched a series of global consumption events on Saturday at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers, according to the organizer.

Ireland is the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue showing the country's scientific and technological innovation, education, investment, tourism and culture.

In addition to the main venue at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, three sub-venues regarding sailboats and yachts, duty-free shopping and international health have been set up in Haikou and Boao.

More than 300 themed activities and featured activities such as new product releases will also be carried out.

