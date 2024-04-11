China to upgrade standards regulating equipment renewals, trade-ins of consumer goods

Xinhua) 09:23, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China has released an action plan to optimize the standards regulating equipment renewals and trade-ins of consumer goods, in the country's latest effort to facilitate economic transformation and improve people's livelihoods.

According to the plan issued by seven government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country will formulate or revise 294 key national standards by 2025 to promote equipment renewals, trade-ins of consumer goods and the recycling of used goods.

By 2025, some 113 standards related to energy consumption, energy efficiency, pollutant emissions and green technology will be improved for industrial equipment upgrades, and some 115 standards related to automobiles, home appliances and household product consumption will be optimized, per the plan.

It also stipulates that standards for second-hand product transactions and the recycling of waste products should be established during the period.

It urges efforts to coordinate the formulation of standards and the implementation of related policies, as well as efforts to strengthen product quality supervision and ensure the plan is implemented to guarantee the maximum efficiency of standardization work.

