Protection of consumers' personal information highlighted in China's new regulations

Xinhua) 08:18, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Business operators in China are prohibited from collecting excessive personal information while providing commodities and services through apps, according to a set of newly released regulations for implementing the law on the protection of consumer rights and interests.

An official from the Cyberspace Administration of China explained the provisions on the protection of consumers' personal information in the regulations at a briefing held by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

According to the regulations, business operators are banned from using one-time general authorization and default authorization while providing commodities and services through apps, said You Xueyun, an official from the rule of law in cyberspace bureau under the administration.

She said business operators are prohibited from forcing consumers into consenting the collection and use of personal information irrelevant to business activities.

The handling of sensitive personal information should comply with relevant laws and regulations, and business operators should protect consumers' personal information in accordance with the law, You said.

China attaches great importance to the protection of personal information, You said, adding that the country enacted the law on the protection of personal protection in 2021, and this new set of regulations flesh out requirements concerning the protection of consumers' personal information.

The regulations will take effect on July 1.

