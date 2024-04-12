4th China International Consumer Products Expo to kick off in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:19, April 12, 2024

This photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows a view of the exhibition hall of Fashion Life at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

HAIKOU, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province.

The six-day event will host over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, which are expected to showcase their novel and upmarket products for global consumers.

The area of the expo's main venue will reach 100,000 square meters. The exhibition area of sub-venues, including themed exhibitions on new consumption scenarios and health consumption, covers 28,000 square meters.

Ireland will be the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue showing the country's scientific and technological innovation, education, investment, tourism and culture.

This aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The event will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Exhibitors set up an exhibition booth at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Exhibitors set up an exhibition booth at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This aerial stitched photo taken on April 11, 2024 shows the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming fourth China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The event will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

This photo taken by a mobile phone shows an exhibitor setting up an exhibition booth at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2024. The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo will open on Saturday in Haikou, the capital city of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

