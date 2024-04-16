Home>>
Zoom-in on CICPE: Dive into a galaxy of exotic products
By Chang Sha, Gu Yutong (People's Daily Online) 16:07, April 16, 2024
The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is underway in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, and will continue through April 18.
Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," this year's expo features over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing exotic products to consumers in China and beyond.
