Zoom-in on CICPE: Dive into a galaxy of exotic products

The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is underway in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, and will continue through April 18.

Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," this year's expo features over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing exotic products to consumers in China and beyond.

