Products from BRI partner countries showcased at 4th CICPE

Xinhua) 08:29, April 17, 2024

Visitors look at products from Malaysia at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at products from Vietnam at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at products from Thailand at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors taste food from Belarus at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at products from Syria at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at products from Indonesia at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" attracts many enterprises from countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

