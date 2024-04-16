Zoom-in on CICPE: Sanxingdui-themed cultural products draw major interest

People's Daily Online) 16:45, April 16, 2024

Inside the Sichuan pavilion at the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, cultural creative products themed on Sanxingdui culture have attracted a throng of visitors.

These cultural products, ranging from lovely ornaments and plush toys to fridge magnets, showcase a perfect mix of antiquity and modernity, bringing ancient relics to life.

