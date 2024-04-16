Home>>
Zoom-in on CICPE: Sanxingdui-themed cultural products draw major interest
(People's Daily Online) 16:45, April 16, 2024
Inside the Sichuan pavilion at the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, cultural creative products themed on Sanxingdui culture have attracted a throng of visitors.
These cultural products, ranging from lovely ornaments and plush toys to fridge magnets, showcase a perfect mix of antiquity and modernity, bringing ancient relics to life.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Let's explore the Domestic Brands Zone at CICPE!
- Zoom-in on CICPE: Panda-themed products captivate visitors
- Zoom-in on CICPE: Dive into a galaxy of exotic products
- Novel products showcased at 4th CICPE in south China's Hainan
- China International Consumer Products Expo further shares Chinese opportunities with world
- Resumed offline expos inject vitality into regional economic integration
- China's consumer goods expo injects impetus into global economic recovery
- Hainan expo highlights China's commitment to opening-up, contribution to global growth
- China's consumer products expo sees record visits
- Highlights of fashion week at China Int'l Consumer Products Expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.