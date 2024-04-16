Tech unveils smart home experience at int'l expo

HAIKOU, April 16 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing fourth China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, cutting-edge technology products such as sleep aid devices, massage chairs with customized solutions and AI-assisted home sensors have attracted numerous visitors interested in experiencing and learning more about smart home innovations.

Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life," the expo has a special exhibition hall for digital consumption and professional services, which covers a number of sectors including smart homes, with many of the displayed products being unveiled for the first time.

Despite the hustle and bustle in the exhibition hall, visitor Duan Huimin found comfort as he reclined on a sofa, quickly drifting into sleep next to a device inside a small cabin. "I felt very sleepy after going in, and I slept very well," Duan said after a nap.

Li Jingming, assistant to chairman of the Air Nutri Solution Inc. based in Vancouver, Canada, explained that the device called Quietaid Machine applies the technology of charge particle wave to help teenagers relieve study-related stress and aid their sleep.

China's government work report said the country will develop new types of consumption, launch policies to promote digital, environmentally-friendly and health-related consumption, and foster new areas of consumption growth such as smart homes.

At the entrance of the exhibition hall, many visitors were queuing to experience a massage chair. Once seated, the chair's integrated technology swiftly displayed heart rate, breathing frequency and stress parameter on a tablet computer in less than a minute.

"Based on the AI-monitored results, our massage chair will recommend a massage mode that suits you," Zhou Manni, assistant brand manager of OSIM China, said.

At the booth of China's tech giant Huawei, an AI-assisted sensor is on display that is capable of monitoring the status of elderly individuals at home.

"If the elderly stumbles or falls off the bed, the device will promptly send an alarm call to a designated phone number of a family member," said Shao Yang, president of Smart Space Product Line, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

At the expo, relevant government departments of Hainan and several companies and institutes signed strategic cooperation agreements in whole-house intelligence.

Meanwhile, in response to a year-long program aimed at stimulating consumption initiated by the Ministry of Commerce, Hainan started a campaign on trade-ins of home appliances across the island, with the launch ceremony held at the expo.

According to Gu Gang, vice governor of the province, in the era of leapfrog AI development, embracing intelligence is imperative.

"We aim to generate more market development opportunities for entrepreneurs and hope to take the lead in creating a series of exemplary intelligent houses in residential buildings during the building of the free trade port," Gu said.

