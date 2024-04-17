We Are China

Tea industry in Fujian prospers through diversified development

Xinhua) 09:33, April 17, 2024

This photo taken on April 15, 2024 shows an exterior view of Fuzhou Jasmine Culture Experience Hall in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

China's Fujian province is a significant contributor to tea production. In recent years, the tea industry of Fujian has been exploring development by cultivating tea culture, accelerating industrialization and utilizing high-tech.

Currently the harvest season has come for Fuding White Tea, Wuyi Rock Tea and Anxi Tieguanyin Tea in Fujian. The Fujian tea industry is accelerating its collaboration with cultural tourism and catering and promoting new products of tea beverages and tea snacks which have been regaining popularity among the youth as China Chic goods.

Fang Qi (C), a folk culture expert, delivers a lecture at a tea house in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows innovative tea beverages in Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows cuisines made of Fuding White Tea in Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Customers try tea beverages at Bailin ancient street in Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Tourists try jasmine tea at Fuzhou Jasmine Culture Experience Hall in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows a view of a white tea valley, where tourism activities have been introduced, in Daping Village, Diantou Township of Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Students visit a tea cultural promotion base with their teacher in Jiayang She Ethnic Township of Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 9, 2024 shows an exterior view of tea houses at Bailin ancient street in Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows a tea culture exhibition in Daping Village, Diantou Township of Fuding City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A worker makes tea beverages at ITEAMO tea space in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Customers try tea beverages at ITEAMO tea space in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An inheritor of intangible cultural heritage introduces techniques of making jasmine tea at Fuzhou Jasmine Culture Experience Hall in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A hiker takes a rest and enjoys tea at Baiyun cave of Gushan scenic spot in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Citizens enjoy tea by the lakeside at Jin'an Lake Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A foreign student (L) experiences tea-making art at Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows a view of ITEAMO tea space in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Lin Zhenchuan, an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, appraises white tea at a tea company in Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Citizens enjoy leisure time by a cultural wall inscribed with "tea gathering" at Jin'an Lake Park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Hikers take a rest and enjoy tea at Baiyun cave of Gushan scenic spot in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Citizens enjoy tea at Baiyun cave of Gushan scenic spot in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

