Luminous waves captivate visitors in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:46, April 12, 2024

Have you ever seen stars falling into the water?

The waters off the coast of Pingtan island in southeast China's Fujian Province were shimmering with fluorescence recently, resembling stars falling into the sea from afar.

The phenomenon, popular known as "blue tears," is produced by the bioluminescence of the sea sparkle, a type of marine plankton. This nocturnal organism emits a blue light when disturbed by waves, thanks to luminescent glands in its body.

The peak period for observing "blue tears" in Pingtan is from April to June each year. During this time, multiple beaches on Pingtan island attract tourists who come to witness this enchanting spectacle.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)