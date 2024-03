Fujian sees largest single load of export vehicles

Xinhua) 08:19, March 13, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export parking at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Four thousand vehicles produced by the passenger car workshop of Ningde base of SAIC Motor Corporation Ltd. on Tuesday boarded the ro-ro cargo vessel "Wisdom Ace" at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port. This batch of vehicles will be sent to countries including the Netherlands, Egypt, and Britain. According to reports, this is the largest single load of export vehicles in Fujian Province, which include 2,800 new energy vehicles.

Customs data showed that from January to February this year, Fujian Province exported 15,377 vehicles with a value of 2.07 billion yuan (about 288.41 million U.S. dollars), up 123 percent and 69 percent respectively compared with the same period last year.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export parking at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Customs officers Lin Zheng (L) and Chen Jianzhou check a vehicle for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Customs officer Lin Zheng checks a vehicle for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export ready to be loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Vehicles for export are being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows a view of Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2024 shows the ro-ro cargo vessel "Wisdom Ace" docking at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)