We Are China

'Wearing garden on the head' in Fujian attracts visitors

Ecns.cn) 15:44, February 23, 2024

A woman wearing a flowery headwear poses for photos at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

The floral headdress, a traditional symbol of Xunpu women, is called Zanhuawei in Quanzhou, a port city known as one of the starting points of the ancient maritime silk road. The flowery headwear is made of fresh flowers and hairpins and was included in the second batch of national intangible cultural heritage in 2008.

A local woman wears a flowery headwear at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Visitors wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Visitors wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Girls wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Visitors wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Visitors wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Visitors wearing flowery headwear are seen at Xunpu Village of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)