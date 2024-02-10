Vehicles exported abroad via Ningde land port in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 11:09, February 10, 2024

A forklift loads cargo containers at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 8, 2024. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows vehicles for export parking at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows vehicles for export parking at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows vehicles for export parking at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Vehicles for export run inside a carriage at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 8, 2024. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

Staff members load vehicles for export onto a carriage at the Ningde land port in Ningde, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 8, 2024. The Ningde land port, with vehicle transportation railway lines and vehicle loading and unloading platforms, has served as a logistics distribution center and shipment hub for vehicles to be exported to global markets. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)