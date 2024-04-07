Student aids classmate with limited mobility during earthquake evacuation

(People's Daily App) 16:55, April 07, 2024

Feeling an earthquake, students evacuated from the classroom on Wednesday in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Zhang Zhixun noticed his deskmate, who has difficulty moving around, was still in his seat. Zhang lifted him without hesitation and took him to a safe spot.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)