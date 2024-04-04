5.5-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Qinghai Province

Xinhua) 09:46, April 04, 2024

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Mangya City in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 8:39 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 38.39 degrees north latitude and 90.93 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

