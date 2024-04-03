Trains delayed in E China after 7.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan

Xinhua) 14:50, April 03, 2024

FUZHOU, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The 7.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted the sea area near Hualien in China's Taiwan on Wednesday caused widespread train delays and some cancellations in east China's Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, where tremors were felt.

Following the earthquake, the China Railway Nanchang Group Co., Ltd. in Jiangxi initiated the top-level emergency response, implemented emergency rescue plans, and exempted passengers from ticket cancellation fees.

In Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province, railway station staff and volunteers were seen assisting passengers and helping them get refunds as well as changing tickets at Fuzhou Railway Station.

There were also passengers stranded at the railway stations in the cities of Quanzhou and Xiamen in Fujian.

After the earthquake, the railway company immediately halted passenger and cargo trains in operation in the affected regions, and conducted safety inspections on railway lines, bridges, tunnels, and signaling equipment.

Currently, some trains in Fujian and Jiangxi have resumed operation.

