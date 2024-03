We Are China

4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair kicks off in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 13:39, March 19, 2024

People visit the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

The trade fair kicked off on Monday, attracting more than 30 cross-border e-commerce platforms worldwide and over 1,500 exhibitors across China.

Foreign visitors view exhibits at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

People visit the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

Visitors try products at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

A livestreamer sells products at the 4th China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

