Aroma of bitter orange blossoms herald spring in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 15:36, March 21, 2024

As spring arrives, swathes of bitter orange trees are blossoming across the hills and paths of Gezhu village, Nanjing county, in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Bitter orange typically flowers in March and lasts about 20 days. Gezhu village, established during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), is home to over 20 tulou (earthen buildings). These structures, complemented by the blooming flowers, are enhanced by the fragrance and the spring breeze, creating a captivating springtime scene.

