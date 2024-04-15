Tea industry in China's Guizhou creates over 3.2 mln jobs

Xinhua) 14:51, April 15, 2024

GUIYANG, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The tea industry in southwest China's Guizhou Province has created jobs for over 3.2 million people, including about 2.75 million farmers, according to the 16th Guizhou Tea Expo that opened Monday.

In 2023, the tea planting area in Guizhou was about 6.75 million mu (450,000 hectares), with the comprehensive output value of the tea industry reaching 90.8 billion yuan (12.8 billion U.S. dollars). The annual per capita income of tea farmers reached 15,337.6 yuan.

Guizhou has carried out comprehensive training on all aspects of the tea industry chain, such as tea garden management and protection, disease and pest control, and tea processing. In 2023, a total of 4,032 training sessions were conducted, benefiting 112,500 people.

