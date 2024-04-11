Home>>
Azaleas bloom in Guizhou
(People's Daily App) 16:36, April 11, 2024
The azaleas of Bijie, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, are in full bloom. Check out the video.
(Video from Chinese National Geography)
