Huajiang grand canyon bridge under construction in SW China's Guizhou
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people working at the construction site of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 27, 2024. With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.
The 2,890-meter-long bridge is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
